AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $94.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

