AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Sean Traynor Purchases 8,000 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. 82,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,251. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

