American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Down 4.4%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.20 and last traded at $96.06. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 95,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.44.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

