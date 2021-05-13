American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Down 4.4%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.20 and last traded at $96.06. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 95,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.44.
AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.
The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74.
In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.
