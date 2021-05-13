American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 431,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares in the company, valued at $21,355,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

