American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of American Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,485. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

