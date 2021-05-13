American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $707,400.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.