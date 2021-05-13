Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AEE stock opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.