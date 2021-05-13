Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 217,554 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,285.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3,203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

