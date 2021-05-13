Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 17.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,285.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

