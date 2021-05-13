Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 17.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,285.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
