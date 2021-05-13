Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.03.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
