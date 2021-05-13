Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

