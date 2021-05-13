Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 382,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24.

In related news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,356.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

