Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.29. Alphatec shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 5,932 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 127,959 shares valued at $2,080,587. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

