AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 138,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS EPRF opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.