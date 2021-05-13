AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,235.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,951.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.