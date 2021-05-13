AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,285.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

