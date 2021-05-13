Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded up $12.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,252.06. The company had a trading volume of 41,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,257.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,963.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.