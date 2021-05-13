Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,239.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,257.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,963.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

