Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

