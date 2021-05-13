Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 6,005 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 15.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $97.99 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

