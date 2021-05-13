Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 623,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

