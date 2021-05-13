Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

