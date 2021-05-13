Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.60 and traded as high as C$42.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$41.92, with a volume of 1,875,130 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.15.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.