Alexis Herman Sells 7,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.14. 8,545,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,210,512. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $160,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.