Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

AXU traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 11,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,024. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXU. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.