Alembic Global Advisors Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $200.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective hoisted by Alembic Global Advisors from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $163.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

