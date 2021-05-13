Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 1,456.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 441,056 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 3,518.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 111,329 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

