Alchemint Standards (SDS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 297.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $273,096.10 and $49.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00615156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00239119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $616.33 or 0.01239027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.00994231 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.