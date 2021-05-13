Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up to $29.67

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.67, but opened at $30.78. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock worth $1,190,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

