Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $191.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of ALB opened at $154.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,413,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

