Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA traded down $12.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $473.13. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.