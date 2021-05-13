Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

