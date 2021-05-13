Alamar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.