Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,981 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 2.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,525. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

