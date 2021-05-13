Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s current price.

AKYA opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

