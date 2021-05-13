Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKYA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

