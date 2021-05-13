Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $335.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of APD opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $121,479,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

