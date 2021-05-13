Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

ACDVF stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

