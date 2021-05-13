agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $31.11 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.