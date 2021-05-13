agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $40.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

