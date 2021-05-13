Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $682.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

