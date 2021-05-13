AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at $413,894,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

MDB traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.40. 10,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,585. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.66 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.