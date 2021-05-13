AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

