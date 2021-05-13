AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DOCU traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $185.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,537. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day moving average of $226.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,087 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,710. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

