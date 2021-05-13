AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.43. 22,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,213. The company has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

