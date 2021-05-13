AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 60,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,491. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57.

