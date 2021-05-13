AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) Insider Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson Acquires 100,000 Shares

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) insider Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of LON AEXG opened at GBX 28.90 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 68.99, a current ratio of 69.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. AEX Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

Get AEX Gold alerts:

About AEX Gold

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AEX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.