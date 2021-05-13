Aew Capital Management L P Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up about 2.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $62,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $105.04. 9,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,788. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

