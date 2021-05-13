Aew Capital Management L P Has $98.99 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 3.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.59% of Sun Communities worth $98,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,726,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,019.1% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 145,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

