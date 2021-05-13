Aew Capital Management L P Has $48.73 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,400 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital comprises 1.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.00% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 2,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

