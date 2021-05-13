AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.81. 1,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $1,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,625 shares of company stock worth $25,312,983. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

